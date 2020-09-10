Lil Nas X is giving artistically inclined fans the chance to bag $10,000.
On Thursday, X and Adobe announced the Cover Art Song Contest, which gives fans the opportunity to design their own cover art and share it on social media for a shot at the winnings.
"This is not a drill," X says of the collab. "This is the official announcement that I'm going to make a song based on your cover art that you're going to make with your official artistic talent. Did I mention that it's going to be extremely official?"
Participants are asked to use any Adobe creative app—i.e. Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco—to craft their designs.
From there, those vying for the $10,000 victory should officially enter their art pieces into competition by sharing them under the #LilNasXAdobeContest and tagging @adobegencreate between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30. For more info, check this.
X, of course, is a perfect choice to inspire burgeoning creatives to flex their artistic muscles during the homebound COVID-19 era. His own unique path to pop culture prominence is one of the most memorable examples in recent years of someone trusting their instincts and carving out their own lane.
A version of X's breakout hit "Old Town Road" was recently included on Diplo's Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil project: