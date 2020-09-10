Killer Mike has responded to the criticism he's received following a meeting with Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp, telling fans on Thursday that he knows "the road I follow is a hard one."

In a tweet on Wednesday that included photos of the meeting, for which First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp was also in attendance, Gov. Kemp said they discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected small businesses and the music industry. Per Kemp, the three also discussed human trafficking in the state.

"We look forward to seeing him again soon," Kemp added.

In the photos, Mike is seen waring a black t-shirt that says "plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize." Back in May, Mike included that same phrase in comments he gave to reporters when speaking on protests in Atlanta. When responding to critics of his Gov. Kemp meeting, Mike pointed to the intention behind that t-shirt.

"Only time will tell," he said on Thursday when asked if he felt Gov. Kemp actually cares to "fix any of that" with regards to issues the artist listed as being close to heart. "In the meantime, I plan to keep doing what was on that t-shirt I wore. We all must!"

Elsewhere, Mike disputed the idea that meeting with someone is equivalent to supporting them and shouted out a family member with a history of social justice work. As Mike explained, his 86-year-old aunt—who previously "risked her life" in Birmingham and Selma, Alabama—was proud of him and called him "courageous."

Elsewhere, Mike advised that critics get involved on their own by getting in contact with their state representatives and other regional politicians.

"I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there," he added. "I'm checking up on my dollars at work."

See more of Mike's tweets below: