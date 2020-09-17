Kanye West has violated Twitter's rules, NBC News reports.

The tweet in question, which was sent out on Wednesday and has since been removed, saw Kanye share the phone number of a Forbes editor. Sharing the personal details of a person is against the social media company's rules as they see it as a violation of a person's privacy. Kanye previously called the publication "some of my favorite white supremacists" during an interview he did with Nick Cannon.

Although NBC News was unable to confirm if Kanye's account was temporarily suspended, which is usually what happens after a user commits a violation, associates of Kanye have said that that's the case. Former NBA player Rick Fox and right-wing commentator Candace Owens, apparently at the behest of Kanye, relayed the news of a temporary suspension of the Jesus Is King artist's account to their followers. According to Fox, the suspension will last for just twelve hours.

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

Over the past two days Kanye has sent out numerous tweets in which he's aired his grievances with his record contract and the music industry.

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

He also called on Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar to get together for a meeting.