Kanye West unleashed a torrent of legal documents pertaining to his record contracts on Wednesday, and now he's tried to clear up one misconception some have regarding the deals. In a post on Twitter, he addressed the claim that Jay-Z sold the masters to Kanye's first six albums in exchange for getting his own masters back.

Sharing a screenshot of a DJ Akademiks post, which includes a screenshot of a tweet making the claim, 'Ye wrote, "Don't let the system pit us against each other ... JAY IS MY BROTHER."

The claim, which has continued to circulate Twitter over the last day or so, pushes the narrative that Jay personally sold Kanye's masters to Def Jam knowing that the label wouldn't sell them back to West later.

"I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system," Kanye added. "Jay still doesn't get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters." In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, "We will change the paradigm."

It is true that Jay did, in fact, sell his share of Roc-A-Fella, the label that released all of Yeezy's albums from The College Dropout until Yeezus. Hov also managed to buy his own masters back, but to connect these two is somewhat of a reach. Jay sold his share of Roc-A-Fella and purchased his masters rather than selling his share of the label in order to ensnare Kanye's masters.

Regardless of how Jay's move has been perceived by fans, Kanye has made it clear he's not looking for conflict.