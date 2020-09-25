Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have released singles and accompanying cinematic music videos for “Pa Ti” and “Lonely.”

Directed by Jessy Terrero and co-written by J.Lo and Maluma, in the visual for “Pa Ti,” Lopez plays the role of a billionaire who’s being investigated by the FBI, while Maluma plays her driver. We see the two end up romantically involved—and then in the “Lonely,” video we see J.Lo arrested by the feds.

The songs are set to appear in Universal Pictures’ new title Marry Me, which co-stars Lopez and Maluma and releases in theaters on Feb. 12, 2021, for Valentine’s Day. The songs will also be included on Sony Music Latin and Arista Records’ Marry Me Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which will be announced soon.

Watch the videos for “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” at the top.