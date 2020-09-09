The Godmother of Soul and the Empress of Soul are preparing for a friendly battle.

About two weeks after Monica and Brandy's record-breaking Verzuz stream, it was announced that Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight would go hit-for-hit in the next installment. Verzuz confirmed the event via Instagram on Tuesday, stating the battle would go down live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday from the The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

"Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs," the flyer was captioned. "Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one."

Knight also shared the promotional poster on her Instagram, telling fans the battle would be one "to remember."

The soul legends began their music careers back in the '60s when they each joined group acts. They would eventually go solo in the following decade and release their self-titled debut albums. Knight and LaBelle have since garnered a slew of No. 1 songs, chart-topping albums, and notable awards, including Grammys, Soul Train Music Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.