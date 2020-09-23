While the horrors of his Chicago neighborhood have fueled his career, G Herbo is using his fame and money to change his community so that those younger than him don't have the same experiences.

The Chicago rapper has purchased the Overton Elementary School which he attended as a child, HotNewHipHop reports. The school closed its doors in 2013, but instead of letting the facility become another condemned building, Herbo decided to transform it into a community development center. Herbo explained that the purchase has allowed him to have an imprint in his community as a leader.

"This is just about being able to lead by example for the next generation," G Herbo explained per HotNewHipHop. "We’re really just trying to change the narrative and lead by example ... and show the next generation that they can do what we’re doing even greater. We’re not saying we’re going to see drastic change tomorrow, but if we keep this up, there’s limitless opportunities and it’s limitless where we can go."

The rapper spent this past Saturday hosting the #YearoftheYouth giveback for the community's children. Herbo was joined by Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and other popular community figures as they marched through the city's South Side and handed out over 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

There were also tents set up for COVID-19 and HIV testing as well as a voter registration station.