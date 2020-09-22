With the world in dismay for various reasons, EMPIRE and its artists have come together for a collaborative project that will hopefully raise awareness about these issues.

EMPIRE announced that it would be releasing its EMPIRE Presents: Voices for Change, Vol. 1 collaborative album. The goal of this project is to shine a light on the troubles people of color face around the world and to inspire listeners to positively impact their own communities.

"From day one of starting EMPIRE the goal was always to empower and educate artists," the label's founder and CEO, Ghazi Shami, said in a statement. "To see our passionate and diverse team come together with our artists to inspire and educate others is incredibly fulfilling. I thank our artists, EMPIRE family, and generous partners for showing unity in action."

The label will donate 100 percent of the albums proceeds to the non-profit organization, the American Civil Liberties Union, to help advance racial justice, criminal justice reform, voting rights, and immigrants' rights. EMPIRE is also partnering with Vote.Org to encourage people to register to vote and help support its Vote By Mail In Jail initiative.

Voicesfor Change features members of EMPIRE's star-studded roster including Mozzy, Lloyd, D. Smoke, Stupid Young, and more. The album hit streaming services on Tuesday which is also National Voter Registration Day.

Stream EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change, Vol. 1 below.