Following a great start to the year with his Ei8ht Mile project, and a collab track with Bookey in April, DigDat is back with a new hard-hitting track entitled "Assassin Creed".

The UK driller marks his return with a certified bang, immediately picking up the form that he left on Ei8ht Mile. "Assassin Creed" is and out-and-out drill banger which sees DigDat fusing together all the components that make him one of the UK's most exciting rappers. Blending quick-witted wordplay, relentless flow and ice-cold delivery, this track is another surefire hit, having racked up over 100,000 views in just 12 hours.

Iced-out with a new '8' chain and seen donning a new season Louis Vuitton Cloud Jacket, DigDat is energetic as ever in the Suave-directed visuals.

Tune in above.