Digdat

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DigDat 'Pain Built'
Music

UK Drill Star DigDat Returns With New Project 'Pain Built'

After a relatively quiet 2021, DigDat—one of UK drill’s leading lights—is back with a follow-up to his 2020 project, Ei8ht Mile. The new mixtape, Pain Built...

James Keith1643 days ago
DigDat - "How High"
Music

DigDat Is In His Bag On New Drill Offering “How High”

With some references to UK rap heroes Skrapz and Nines, as well as the famed Method Man and Redman film of the title, thrown in for good measure.

James Keith1937 days ago
DigDat & Aitch
Music

Drill Don DigDat Liberates 'Ei8ht Mile' Project As Well As New Aitch-Assisted Video

Also featuring Headie One, Bookey, D-Block Europe, K-Trap, Frosty, Snap Capone and even Tee Grizzley.

James Keith2374 days ago
digdat
Music

UK Drill Star DigDat Returns With "8 Style II"

Starting 2020 with a boundless energy that should bring him more success than ever this year.

James Keith2385 days ago
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loski
Music

Watch Loski And DigDat Go Bar-For-Bar On "No Cap"

There's no stopping the two drillers in this slickly-produced visual.

Tobi Oke2710 days ago

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