Dave East is the latest person to claim that they were unfairly treated by Delta Airlines due to their race.

This week, the rapper recently uploaded a video to Instagram documenting an incident that took place on a Delta Airlines flight. In the clips, East is asked to get off the flight only to be met by multiple police officers as he exited.

"RACISM... @delta" East said in the caption."Fucc Delta! Racist Ain’t Even The Word!"

It's is unclear what specifically happened that led to East de-boarding the plane. But the rapper's caption went on to claim that he was racially harassed by the flight's staff for being a Black man in first class.

"This Jamaican Man Defending me and He dont even know me!!!! He watched the racist harassment!!!! Delta Airlines Y’all Need To Stop Hiring these racist, stupid, ignorant TRUMP supporters that get nervous when they see a PERSON OF COLOR in first class," he continued. "Bitch just ask me what I want to drink and keep it pushing!!!! Shit got me Hot"

East isn't the first person to allege discriminatory behavior against Delta Airlines and its passengers. In January, the airline was fined $50,000 for discriminating against Muslim passengers. Also earlier this month, a Black woman was harassed by a white passenger while onboard a Delta flight.