Big Sean continues his Detroit 2 visual push with a new video for "Lithuania," one of many highlights from the new album.

Catch the video for the collab with Travis Scott, who's fresh off the official unveiling of his massive month-long McDonald's collab, up top. The video was directed by Mike Carson, whose creative work can also be seen on the Detroit 2 cover art.

Detroit 2 is out now on streaming services and also features Young Thug, the late Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, Eminem, and many more. Last month, Sean shared the official video for album cut "Harder Than My Demons."

Longtime fans of both Sean and La Flame should have fond memories of a certain 2014 instaclassic: the video for the latter's "Don't Play" track featuring Sean and the 1975. The two also linked up in 2017 for the Metro Boomin joint album Double or Nothing track "Go Legend."

Friday marks the fifth anniversary of Scott's Rodeo album, which—as no one who respects indisputable sonic prowess should need reminding—features the gem "3500" with Future and 2 Chainz.