Fresh off the release of his breakthrough project Pain Is Temporary earlier this year, rapper Bankrol Hayden has linked up with Lil Baby for the "Drop a Tear" video.

Hayden's latest video sees him and Lil Baby mourning in a Blank Square Production-directed clip. Featuring the two at a funeral, the visual finds the two rappers struggle to cope with letting go.

"When I was making this album, I was going through really hard times," Hayden told Complex. "A family member was very ill. That experience made me realize that everyone in your life isn’t going to be around forever. I had to come to terms with that. Family means a lot to me, so much that I had to write ‘Drop a Tear.' Making music like this helps me, my family and my fans get through hard times and come out stronger."

Catch the premiere for the video above, and check out Pain Is Temporary in full above.