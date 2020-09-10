Alicia Keys has joined forces with the NFL to launch a $1 billion endowment fund focused on supporting Black-owned businesses and communities, Billboard reports.

Their partnership coincides with the announcement that Keys would be performing at the NFL's Kickoff event for the 2020 season. Keys told Billboard she wanted to build off these last few months of protests to raise awareness towards social injustice and systematic racism, and turn it into something more tangible.

"We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us," she said. "As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions."

.@AliciaKeys Launches $1B Fund For Black businesses and performs her new single "Love Looks Better" on #Kickoff2020! https://t.co/6P0BSiMHeh — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2020

Keys believes this initial commitment is quite substantial, but still doesn’t come close to where we need to be, which is why she hopes to use this fund as a starting point where other business industries can contribute towards the cause.

The NFL's involvement comes as the league continues to try and right its wrongs in wake of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. "I'm personally committed to holding corporations and institutions accountable, and in my conversations with the NFL, they reaffirmed their commitment to racial equity," she said. "The prospect of true generational wealth for the Black community is long overdue and I’m grateful to express my purpose as an artist to advance that cause. I’ve been deeply inspired by the courage of Colin Kaepernick and the determination I have to see this through is meant to honor his commitment to social justice."

Keys has also released a new song titled "Love Looks Better," which you can listen to below.