YBN Cordae will now be known simply as Cordae.

Cordae changed his name to reflect the break-up of the YBN crew, which was announced last week by its founder YBN Nahmir. "They left this YBN shit in the gutter," YBN Nahmir tweeted. "Remember that. I'll turn it up myself."

Cordae's name has been changed on his Instagram and Twitter, however, the latter still has his account listed as @YBNCordae. He also goes by Cordae on Spotify, as well as Tidal and Amazon, HNHH reports.

While Cordae has yet to publicly address why the YBN crew have gone their separate ways, nothing moves attention away from that situation quite like some new music. The rapper teased last month that it was "time to unleash the vault."

He never expanded on what he meant by that, but it's safe to assume that it's only a matter of time before we get something new from him. In the meantime, you can revisit his debut studio album The Lost Boy, which was released just over a year ago. Cordae reflected on the impact of his full-length solo project on its one-year anniversary.