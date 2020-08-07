One of the few upsides to this pandemic is the many creative ways we're enjoying virtual music and live performances, as venues and bars around the country remain closed.

In this vein, veteran Lupe Fiasco and rising star UMI are joining forces during a Friday night livestream to raise money for the non-profit World Central Kitchen. This two-hour livestream will also include Q&As after each set for a more interactive experience.

The “virtual houseparty” brings together these two brilliant artists for a good cause. As a part of Grubhub’s Sound Bites series, the goal is to donate up to $100,000 to Black-owned restaurants and food-insecure communities through World Central Kitchen. In order to contribute to the fund, viewers need to leave a comment in the YouTube livestream chat during the performance sharing their favorite delivery order. For every comment, Grubhub is donating $1 until they reach $100,000.

Two weeks ago Lupe dropped his latest project HOUSE, a five-song EP released in collaboration with producer Kaelin Ellis.

The project came together quickly after Ellis tweeted about Lupe back in May, ultimately leading to the Grammy winner freestyling over one of his beats before sharing the results mere hours later. From there, the two continued their back-and-forth on Twitter before the complementary collaborations started building into what would later be polished into the final product.

Check the project out below and tune in to the livestream above.