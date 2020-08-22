Musicians, singers, and dancers performing for this year's MTV Video Music Awards will be semi-exempt from New York City's state-sanctioned 14-day self-quarantine in a new executive order by Governor Cuomo.

As the New York Post reports, performers will be able to participate in the now-outdoor show without having to self-quarantine, and only quarantine when they aren't on set or working. The state Department of Health granted the award show this exemption, with a spokesperson from the Governor's office saying they can "participate in the production of the show, but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

This news comes following several acts pulling out from performing. Variety cited that both Roddy Ricch and J. Balvin have now decided not to perform during the VMA's due to health and safety reasons.

"Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing,” according to a source. “As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance."

The VMA's have also undergone a location change, with the show now taking place outdoors after it was originally set to happen in the Barclays Center.

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” according to a statement the network released. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event."