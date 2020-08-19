Gas up the motorcycles and four-wheelers because The Lox and DMX have delivered a gritty Ruff Ryders reunion on their latest track, "BOUT SHIT."

It's the third single from The Lox's upcoming album Living Off Xperience, which will be released on Aug. 28. And it's clear that the New York legends, comprised of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, haven't lost a step.

And while it's still amazing to see The Lox run the triangle offense perfectly, fans have only gotten small doses of DMX for more than a decade. But X had no issue delivering a verse that meets the anticipation.

"We ain't playing with you niggas/In the trunk I got them things that be spraying at you niggas," DMX growls. "Think shit funny? Y'all keep laughing. 'Nigga already dead,' I'mma keep stabbing. ... Niggas talk battling but ain't battle Dog. My rap sheet longer than nigga's catalog. ... If you ain't spitting the truth then shut the fuck up/Fuck you suck my dick. Now what?"

DMX also sewed the track together with a verse that included his patented dog-bark ad-libs. This is East Coast rap at its finest.

Listen to The Lox's "BOUT SHIT" featuring DMX above.