Tech N9ne held a concert Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in which upwards of 1,000 people in attendance ignored all health safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as reported by TMZ.

The Kansas City native performed at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, which reportedly didn’t have an issue with hosting the event, even as the United States continues to grapple with the coronavirus. The number of new daily cases in the U.S. remains relatively high, while Missouri clocked in over 1,000 new cases per day as recent as Thursday, proving the state and country are nowhere close to being out of the woods yet.

On Saturday, Missouri reported just 236 cases, but it’s quite possible that last night's show could cause an uptick in the coming weeks.

Tech N9ne isn't the only artist who has taken the stage at a venue that has failed to adhere by social distancing and face covering requirements. The New York Department of Health launched an investigation into a "drive-in music fundraiser" held by the Chainsmokers where attendees were expected to stay in their cars, but as the night progressed, there were "clusters of friends dancing and mingling close together with masks off."

The Lake of the Ozarks have been especially careless when it has come to enforcing any sort of COVID-19 preventative measures. On July 4, the waterfront hangout spot, Backwater Jack's, was as packed as ever, just days after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that he would "not be surprised" if the United States' daily cases reached 100,000 per day.