Snoop Dogg has no regrets about his top 10 list for greatest MCs of all time no matter how many artists didn't make the cut.

Following online flack from fans who were more than disgruntled when he revealed that Eminem isn't in his top 10, Snoop unveiled his full list of who is. "A lot of niggaz been cryin about me leaving people off my top 10 [without even] seeing my shit so here it is F. Y. I.," Snoop captioned the post.

He also highlighted how none of the artists on the list are younger than him nor came after him in the rap game, which he deems an important virtue he was taught about respecting the OGs. "If u offended you'll get over it ... " he added.

Snoop's reveal arrives after he expressed his belief that Eminem's top 10 credit can be directly attributed to Dr. Dre, who he believes put Em in the position to even be mentioned in such conversations. Though he shares love and respect for Eminem, according to Snoop, Marshall Mathers can't hold a candle to some of the rap talents in the '80s.

"There's some n*ggas in the 80s that he couldn't fuck with," Snoop continued. "Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J ... Like Ice Cube."

Snoop's No. 1 spot on the list is reserved for the legendary Bronx spit master Slick Rick while his fellow West Coast icon Ice Cube has the runner-up seat. The list also comprises of '80s through early '90s era rap acts such as the aforementioned LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Rev Run of Run DMC.

