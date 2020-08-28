"Out of Sight," the 2 Chainz collab featured on Run the Jewels' excellent RTJ4 album, now has an appropriately ambitious new music video.

On Friday, Killer Mike and El-P shared the Ninian Doff-directed video, which—it's worth noting—was filmed over the span of three weeks in four different cities on two continents while following "the strictest COVID-19 protocols" to ensure safety for all involved.

The video—a Pulse Films production—features stars from Doff's Amazon Studios film Get Duked! including Lewis Gribben, Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, and Viraj Juneja. Per a press release, the initial idea for the "Out of Sight" visual was brought to Doff by the RTJ duo as a way to simultaneously promote his movie and their new album.

On Friday night at 9 p.m. ET, Killer Mike and El-P are hosting a watch party for the video. It will be followed by a Q&A session via Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

The latest RTJ4 video arrives on the heels of the release of the duo's appearance on the new Travis Barker track "Forever."

