It's starting to feel like 2013 again with Quavo and Takeoff reuniting with Rich the Kid for their new song, "Too Blessed," which is produced by DJ Durel.

For this single and it's accompanying video, Quavo, Takeoff, and Rich the Kid show that they've come a long way from the bando. No longer are they beating bricks and "skrt"-ing on instrumentals. Now, they're flooded in jewels and sliding through mansions in custom luxury cars. This growth is displayed with the song's chorus.

"We too blessed, never possess/It ain't not stress, running the streets no flex," Quavo raps. "My gang be having baguettes, carats around my neck/Bad bitches taking X, the checks is never the less."

"Too Blessed" follows the release of the Migos' "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. These tracks come after the group told fans that they are working on a quarantine mixtape while gearing up to drop the next installment of their Culture series.

While their musical success continues, the group has run into some controversy. Earlier this month, a woman claimed that Takeoff raped her in June. Takeoff through his lawyer Drew Findling denied the accusation saying that the claims are "patently and provably false."