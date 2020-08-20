Arriving just in time for the weekend, Vato Gonzalez is back with another bass-heavy party-starter, this time enlisting the help of South London MC Yizzy. Just like 2018's "Bump & Grind" with Scrufizzer, "Two Two Riddim" adds to Gonzalez's long-standing tradition of stirring grime and garage into his eclectic palette. Followers of Gonzalez's varied career will also know that no matter the style or genre, a high BPM is the thread that runs through it all and "Two Two Riddim" has that relentless energy in spades.

Giving his thoughts behind track, Gonzalez shared, "Like 'Bump & Grind' and 'Badman Riddim', another one of my musical experiments seems to have gone rogue. Two years ago I got inspired to experiment with contradicting genres. I envisioned a house tune, mix it like a classic UK garage tune the way legendary producer Sticky used to, add a few bits and bobs I picked up from studying neo soul and top it off with a subtle sprinkle of Latin influences. I wanted to emphasise the raw underground part of the recipe. He ended up being the perfect fit for an imperfect experiment. One of the UK's finest grime artists was the icing on the musical cake I call Two Two Riddim."

Out on Polydor this Friday, August 21, buy and stream it here.