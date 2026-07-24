Vato Gonzalez

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If you rock with anything considered "dirty house," you have to give props to Dutch producer/DJ Vato Gonzalez. Hailing from the city that Afrojack is
khrisd

Latest Stories

Vato Gonzalez & Yizzy
Music

Premiere: Vato Gonzalez Calls On Yizzy For Punchy "Two Two Riddim"

Dropping on Polydor this Friday, August 21

James Keith2166 days ago
Scrufizzer
Music

Premiere: Vato Gonzalez And Scrufizzer Share Thumping New Track "Bump & Grind"

A worthy addition to your Friday night playlist.

Aaron Bishop3090 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dominique Young Unique - "Throw It Down (Vato Gonzalez Remix)"

This right here is super fresh and simultaneously, incredibly interesting. Dominique Young Unique's new single "Throw It Down", due to be released on

brenttactic4526 days ago
vato gonzalez
Music

Listen to Vato Gonzalez' "Volified Riddim" Mix

That dirty house sound of the "Volified Riddim" had us certifying Vato Gonzalez as a true threat. Aligning himself with Dim Mak is an important move,

khrisd4548 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Major Lazer's "Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 3"

Not sure how this one slipped by us, but the third installment of Major Lazer's Lazer Strikes Back series hit the 'Net, and it's a beast. Not only do we get the Vato Gonzalez remix of "Jah No Partial," but there are monstrous remixes of "Get Free" from Avicii and Camo UFOs! As a special addition, we get the hypnotic Major Lazer remix of No Doubt's "Settle Down." Maybe they'll drop one of these during their Ultra set later today?

khrisd4871 days ago
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