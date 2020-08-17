Back with another slice of hazy, laid-back indie cool, it's Canadian singer-songwriter Sophia Bel with her new single "You're Not Real You're Just A Ghost". Although nodding to indie and pop punk nostalgia, this is by no means a throwback, framing those references with a thoroughly modern tale of the nefarious practice of ghosting.

Though the fleeting nature of romance in 2020 is difficult to avoid, there's still no excuse. Let's be clear: it's just plain rude and makes you seem like a little bit of a sociopath. If you've been unfortunate to find yourself on the receiving end of such behaviour, you can at least take solace in this inescapably catchy and groove-filled reminder that you're not the only one.