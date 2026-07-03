Sophia Bel

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Sophia Bel (credit: JF Suave)
Music

Premiere: Sophia Bel Taps Félix Bélisle For Hazy Dream Pop Offering "Voyage Astral"

"Voyage Astral" is out now with her 'Princess Of The Dead Vol. 2' EP expected to follow in November.

James Keith2108 days ago

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