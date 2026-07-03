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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Sophia Bel Taps Félix Bélisle For Hazy Dream Pop Offering "Voyage Astral"
"Voyage Astral" is out now with her 'Princess Of The Dead Vol. 2' EP expected to follow in November.
James Keith2108 days ago
Music
Premiere: Sophia Bel Shares Snappy Indie Pop Jam "You're Not Real You're Just A Ghost"
Ghosting is rude. Stop it.
James Keith2160 days ago
Music
Premiere: Sophia Bel Is Trying Not To Get Swept Away With A Budding Romance On "Don't Forget"
Let's just hope it ends well for her.
James Keith2662 days ago