NIKI has released the song and video for “Lose,” the third single from the Indonesian artist's forthcoming debut album Moonchild.

“Lose” tells the story of NIKI’s bumpy relationship with her creator, the Moon. The track follows her previous singles “Selene” and “Switchblade,” the latter of which is also underpinned by a celestial and mystical-driven visual.

“Lose is an intimate ballad chronicling the internal dialogue that ensues when one hits a tipping point in a tumultuous relationship,” NIKI said of the song in a press release. “We did it in one take, just me and the piano in a room. Here we see Moonchild speaking to her guardian, The Moon, in a vulnerable moment of betrayal.”

Moonchild is a 10-song concept album that follows the singer’s journey as she works through themes of identity and empowerment.

