Miley Cyrus returned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to her late grandmother, Loretta Finley—the mother of Tish Cyrus.

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine," Cyrus began. "Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted."

Cyrus shared a series of photos and videos of some of her favorite moments with Finley, including red carpet appearances and the time she unknowingly baked weed brownies with Snoop Dogg.

Cyrus did not reveal any details about her grandmother's death but indicated the loss was recent. She also shared an Instagram story that addressed her absence from social media over the last several days, suggesting she needed time to mourn.

"I know it feels like I disappeared that last fews days ... but someone that means more to me than words can say did the same," she wrote. "I am completely heart [sic] broken. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten. She has always been a legend and will continue to live on thru love, compassion and kindness."

Cyrus' tribute comes more than a week after she confirmed her split with Cody Simpson. As pointed out by TMZ, the 27-year-old told fans she and Simpson had no animosity toward each other and will likely continue the decade-long friendship.

"Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she said.

Cyrus is now gearing up to release her seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, which is expected to include the 2019 tracks "Mother’s Daughter" and "Slide Away," as well as her newly released single "Midnight Sky."