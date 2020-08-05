As she continues to recover from the traumatic shooting that took place last month, Megan Thee Stallion is gracing the new cover of Variety’s "Power of Young Hollywood" issue.

The Houston rapper shared the magazine photos on her Instagram, looking stunning as usual with a platinum blond bob.

The Variety story has been widely circulated as fans and others look for updates or clarity related to the incident involving Tory Lanez, resulting in Megan being shot in both of her feet. Despite her recent emotional livestream and many posts written by Black women highlighting the disgusting way in which Megan’s pain has been mocked online through memes, some fan or troll on IG still decided to act smart in her comments.

“How that foot lookin,” one user wrote under Meg’s post.

Megan quickly responded to the rude commenter, writing “better bitch thanks for asking.”

Hotties quickly flooded the comment with support for their Hottie-in-Chief. “I hate the fact they he or she just sat there and asked the question like that,” one fan wrote.

In her interview with Variety, Megan understandably opted out of any questions related to Tory and the shooting. “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she told the magazine. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

Instead Megan discussed her career, her education, and her family. In heartwarming detail, she recounted some of the many ways her parents and childhood informed her future music career. The rapper is also recovering from losing both her mother and her great-grandmother within the past year.

The story also features rare praise from "Hot Girl Summer" collaborator and friend Nicki Minaj, who expressed love for Megan's dedication to getting a degree.

"One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education," Minaj said. "It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time."

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her new single with Cardi B titled “WAP,” which drops this Friday. After that, Megan is reportedly releasing an album that she says will include lyrics regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” she said. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Read the entire Variety cover story right here.