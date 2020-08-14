2020 might be a horrible year, but Lil Mosey has turned the blues into "Blueberry Faygo." Now the rapper is sharing this success with his fans by giving them three new singles.

Lil Mosey added three tracks to his Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) album on Friday. Previously released singles, "Back at It" featuring Lil Baby, "Top Gone," and Lil Mosey's undeniable hit "Blueberry Faygo" appear on the release along with tracks "Bands out the Roof," "My Dues," and "Focus on Me."

"Blueberry Faygo" has re-entered the top 10 after 26 weeks on the Billboard 100. The single continued the trajectory that was started with Mosey's breakthrough in 2018. Like his first major hit "Noticed," "Blueberry Faygo" has also gone on to become a double-platinum single.

The original Certified Hitmaker featured appearances from Chris Brown, Gunna, and Trippie Redd. It peaked at no. 12 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold, selling just over 500,000 copies.

Listen to Lil Mosey's reloaded Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) album below.