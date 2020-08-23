Lil Mosey's career may be taking off, but it looks like he crashed into some legal trouble.

Mosey, real name Lathan Echols, was arrested last Sunday, as law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the rapper was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Police found the weapons after pulling over Mosey's 2016 Cadillac Escalade carrying Mosey, his bodyguard, and a juvenile. The car was initially stopped for driving without plates.

Police then noticed that there was an empty holster in the driver's lap. This prompted authorities to search the car, finding three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols. One of the guns was allegedly in the juvenile's possession, one in the glove box, and another one in the center console. Along with the weapons, police also found 4 credit cards in the bodyguard's backpack that didn't belong to any of the occupants.

No one claimed the two weapons found in the glove compartment and console leading to all three suspects being arrested and booked on felony concealed weapons charges. Lil Mosey posted $35,000 bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is reportedly reviewing the case. Mosey is expected to appear in court for these charges next month.

This arrest comes after Lil Mosey released the AVA Leak version of his latest album, Certified Hitmaker, which was a gold-selling project.