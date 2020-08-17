An untimely demise couldn't stop Juice WRLD from fulfilling his musical destiny.

On Monday, Billboard reported that Juice WRLD's new single with The Weeknd's "Smile" jumps into the Hot 100's top 10, landing at No. 8. This gives Juice WRLD his seventh top 10 finish of 2020 which is the most top 10 singles for any artist this year.

"Smile" was featured on Juice WRLD's monstrous album, Legends Never Die. This project put Juice in the conversation of greats, giving him the biggest posthumous debut since Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and 2Pac's R U Still Down? (Remember Me). "Smile" is also the sixth single from Legends Never Die to crack the top 10.

"The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world," Juice WRLD's mother, Carmela Wallace, said. "This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. ... We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing."

Behind Juice WRLD for the most top 10 singles of 2020 is Drake with five. This isn't new territory for The Boy. In 2018, Drake set the record for the most Billboard top 10s in a year with 12 singles, edging out The Beatles to secure this accomplishment.