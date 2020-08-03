Joe Budden recently suggested that Logic should have retired earlier than he did, and later apologized for his comments. When Logic caught wind of what Budden said, he replied, "He's a person who's led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces." Despite issuing an apology, he's now told Lupe Fiasco during an Instagram Live stream that he will not apologize for some of his previous comments regarding Logic.

In the past, Budden famously called Logic "one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone." When Lupe asked him if he was going to apologize, Budden instantly responded, "Hell no... I'm doubling down as soon as I get in there."

He continued, "I'm not apologizing, exactly what he said is exactly why I said what I said. He's pander king." Budden went on to explain that he's never met Logic, which Logic himself has also confirmed, and that he's only spoken about the rapper "six times" in his entire life. "That's a lot of times," Lupe responded with a grin. "No it's not, I'm 40," Budden added. "Six times is not a lot."

When Logic addressed Budden's initial apology, he suggested that his comments can "make people want to kill themselves, bro." Without talking about that comment from the Hot 97 interview directly, Budden went on to address the mental health concerns Logic voiced. "If your mental health is off to the point that you would like to kill yourself, over something that a stranger has said maybe three times... Then there's some other work that needs to be done, that's all. You don't go on a promo run to discuss it," he said of Logic's comments. "I don't want anybody to die, I don't want you to die, I don't want Logic to die... Who else n***as think I don't like?"

Lupe went on to grill Joe Budden further, stressing that he should perhaps feel responsible for impacting people's mental health. "I think they all crazy... I'm serious, wasn't nobody reaching out to me when I was suicidal writing raps," Budden replied. "Ay Lupe, did you know the hip-hop we came up in? Think about how soft... What are we talking about right now? Shut the fuck up with this lunancy."

He went on to tell Logic to "shut the fuck up," too, explaining that he thinks Logic is pandering by talking about his mental health so extensively during a promo run for No Pressure, his last studio album. Budden then said he was willing to have a chat with Logic, and he plans to call him "tomorrow" on the next episode of his podcast.

Lupe chimed in on Logic's legacy, saying that he believes he has "more to give" as a musician. "Maybe not in the capacity that he was doing before, but I really think that he actually served a real role," he said. "I would hate to see him just leave." Joe Budden then jokingly raised his hand, for Lupe to say, "Yes Joe?" Budden asked, "Did you tell him that?" To which Lupe said no, and Budden burst out laughing, "So what the fuck you telling me for?"

Watch an extended clip from the Live session above.