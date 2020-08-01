In a new interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, Logic opened up about his reaction to Joe Budden's recent apology and the podcaster’s impact on his mental health.

“I didn’t see the apology. I didn’t see his review of the album or any of this,” Logic responded, when asked about the apology. “I literally have no issue with Joe Budden...I’ve never met him. I don’t know him.”

Logic went on to explain how Budden’s excessively negative comments over the years have affected his mental health.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough,” Logic said. “He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.” He added that, though Budden may not believe his dialogue is that harsh, it carries a heavy burden on people. "Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro."

Last year Budden called Logic “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” on his eponymous podcast. This week, Budden had a change of heart and went on that same podcast to apologize to Logic while reflecting on his previous statements.

“I’m sorry man,” Budden said, crediting his actions to a general sense of insecurity. “Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And for that, I want to apologize.”

In previous interviews, Logic openly discussed his battle with depression, exasperated by criticism from people like Budden.

Logic released his final album No Pressure last week. Check out his entire interview with Peter Rosenberg below.