J. Cole experienced a positive version of the saying "when it rains, it pours," when several of his songs received new RIAA certifications on Wednesday.

Dreamville co-founder and Cole's manager, Ibrahim Hamad, tweeted that the rapper now has 12 new plaques to his name. All of these new certifications come from tracks featured on J. Cole's acclaimed album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

"FHD certifications. The album that changed everything," Hamad tweeted. "That shit still going crazy 6 years later"

Per RIAA, here are the new certifications.

No Role Modelz (6x platinum)

Wet Dreamz (4x platinum)

GOMD (3x platinum)

Tale of 2 Citiez (2x platinum)

Apparently (2x platinum)

Fire Squad (platinum)

Love Yourz (platinum)

Intro (gold)

Hello (gold)

St. Tropez (gold)

03’ Adolescence (gold)

January 28th (gold)

These certifications come as J. Cole is starting to reemerge. Last month, the rapper dropped "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice," which he said are the first singles off his upcoming album, The Fall Off. Cole has also continued to openly profess his love for the NBA, with Master P claiming that the rapper is seriously considering trying out for the league. If he doesn't make the leap, he has a pretty good rap career to fall back on.