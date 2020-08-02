According to reports, Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of Frank Ocean, died on Sunday morning in a car crash.

ABC News, who didn't confirm the names of the crash's victims in their write-up (choosing to wait until the families were notified) wrote that two people were killed in a fiery wreck just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, California. The investigation is still ongoing, but the car appears to have left the road and struck a tree in the center median.

The force of the collision tore the car in half, and sheriff's deputies say that it was engulfed in flames when they came upon it.

Breaux, as well as another occupant who was in the car, was pronounced dead by the local fire department.

As one would expect after a tragedy, a number of people took to social media to express their condolences.

We will update when new details become available.