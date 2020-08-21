Fivio Foreign has marked his return with his new single “13 Going on 30," which was released alongside a brand new video. In it, Fivio is openly reaping the benefits of his recent success.

The song arrives a few months after his mixtape 800 BC, which dropped in April. The project featured seven tracks, including the “Big Drip” remix with Lil Baby and Quavo and “Demons & Goblins,” featuring Meek Mill. “13 Going on 30” also arrives prior to his highly-anticipated debut album with Columbia Records, which hasn’t yet received a release date or title.

Before 800 BC, Fivio released his debut EP Pain and Love last June, and then re-released it in November after the rapper signed with Columbia. Fivio was also recently named as one of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2020.

Listen to “13 Going on 30” above.

