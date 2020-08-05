Rising rapper FBG Duck was reportedly wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago.

According to WGN 9, Chicago police confirmed three people were injured in the attack, which occurred at around 4:40 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St. CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said two victims, a male and female, are now being treated at a hospital, while the third victim had died from injuries. Officials have not publicly identified the murdered individual, but said the victim was a 26-year-old Black male.

CBS Chicago reports the female victim was shot in the hand and remains in stable condition. The surviving male victim is reportedly in critical condition, after sustaining shots to the back, side, and flank.

Deputy Chief Daniel O'Shea told reporters that at 4:37 p.m., two vehicles pulled up on Oak Street as people were shopping. Four individuals—two from each car—got out of the vehicles and opened fire outside the stores. The cars, which are believed to be a black Ford Taurus and a silver Chrysler 300M, fled the scene shortly after.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Civil rights activist and former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green identified FBG Duck as the murdered victim.

Though reports of FBG Duck's death have not been confirmed, fans and media figures took to social media to mourn the loss.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.