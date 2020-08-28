Dua Lipa has returned with a fresh new take on her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

Titled Club Future Nostalgia, the new remix album is credited to not just Dua but the Blessed Madonna, too. Featuring remixes from Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, Mark Ronson and Gwen Stefani, Yaeji, and k-pop group Blackpink, the record is varied production-wise. The previously released remix of "Levitating" by the Blessed Madonna, featuring the actual Madonna and Missy Elliott, also makes an appearance on the record.

Moving from the more nostalgic pop sound of the original record, Club Future Nostalgia pushes Dua's music into an extra club-friendly direction. Leading up to its release, Dua teased the music video for the "Levitating" remix, which is expected to arrive later on Friday.

Listen to the album above.