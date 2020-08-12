Ever the business woman, Cardi B is capitalizing off the press and the success of her latest single “WAP” by creating an OnlyFans account.

The rapper knows fans can’t get enough of “WAP,” so she’s offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes content of her collab with Megan Thee Stallion on the burgeoning social media platform.

“Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there !” she announced on Instagram.

Cardi will also be using her new OnlyFans to share daily content and address rumors directly. Unfortunately for some, Belcalis is keeping her posts nudity-free.

“NO I WONT BE SHOWING PUSSY , TITTIES AND ASS .LINK IN BIO...It will be a place for only me and my fans,” she wrote.

The Bronx rapper said that she’s not only sharing behind-the-scenes content from the video shoot, but also showing the process of recording the song, her trying to do a “fucking split” five months before the shoot, and other “private stuff.”

“Just straight up, real-life content shit," Cardi said. "You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life, I’ma be addressing certain shit in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans.”

Cardi’s OnlyFans subscription is $4.99. I bet Ben Shapiro is signing up right now.