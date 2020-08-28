Big Sean's new album Detroit 2, a sequel to his 2012 mixtape, is just a week away, and now the rapper has shared a preview of what's to come.

After initially sharing the striking cover art and release date for the record, he's now previewed the track "Don Life" in a brief visual. Directed by Jerry Production, the teaser's title card indicates it's the first of three previews of the full-length. While Lil Wayne will be featured on the album version of "Don Life," the video unfortunately doesn't feature his contribution.

"8 years ago I did this wit the 1st Detroit mixtape where I previewed a few song wit short visuals, so it's only right we run it back," wrote Sean on Twitter.

In the lead-up to the Sept. 4 release date, it'd be safe to assume we'll be hearing more exciting previews of the highly anticipated record.

Just recently, Sean shared a new track from the project that featured the late Nipsey Hussle. Judging from what we've heard of Detroit 2 thus far, it appears set to feature some big names.

An abbreviated version of Weezy's classic 2009 tape No Ceilings also hit streaming services on Friday.

