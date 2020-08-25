Big Sean has shared a new Detroit 2 track featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

Sean released the song, titled "Deep Reverence," after responding to a fan on Twitter who asked for it.

How bout I drop it tonight?!!! The world needs to hear n feel Nipsey presence! 🌍🙏🏾 https://t.co/ADTYe1hwSC — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 25, 2020

Hit-Boy previously teased the track during his Verzuz battle with Boi-1da.

Hitboy plays an unreleased Nipsey Hussle x Big Sean track pic.twitter.com/pj2L64i7w9 — OnThaCorner (@onthacorner_) March 28, 2020

In the track's second verse, Sean reflects on reaching out to Kendrick Lamar, a topic he previously discussed on Pull Up with Joe Budden earlier this year. Here, Sean chalks up any assumptions of an ongoing "Control"-inspired feud with Kendrick to miscommunication and ego:

"After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick

It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with

Lack of communication and wrong information

From people fueled by their ego

It's like mixin' flames with diesel"

"Deep Reverence" will be featured on Sean's upcoming fifth studio album, Detroit 2. On Monday afternoon, Sean announced that the I Decided follow-up will be out on September 4 and shared its official cover art. Sean's last album—featuring collabs with Jeremih, Eminem, and Migos—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Take a listen to "Deep Reverence," produced by Hit-Bot and G. Ry, below via YouTube. You can also grab the new track on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. by clicking here.

"Detroit, to me, is home but I feel like it's more than just a city, you know?" Sean previously said of Detroit 2, which marks a sequel of sorts to his 2012 mixtape Detroit. "It's, for real, a mentality."

Sean has also shared a run of Detroit 2-themed merch including hoodies, bundles, tees, hats, totes, and face masks. Prices start at $20 for the pieces, which can be found here.