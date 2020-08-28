A shortened version of Lil Wayne's No Ceilings has been uploaded to streaming services. The new version uploaded to streaming services features 12 tracks while the original had 21.

The tape, which dropped back in 2009 and featured Wayne rapping over beats to several popular songs, boasted appearances from Tyga, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Gudda Gudda, Lucci Lou, Mack Maine, Short Dawg, and Shanell.

Some of the beats Wayne rapped over on the tape include Jay-Z's "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)" and "Run This Town," Beyoncé's "Sweet Dreams," Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," David Guetta's "Sexy Bitch," Gucci Mane's "I Think I Luv Her" and "Wasted," and others.

Speaking of No Ceilings, Wayne linked with ASAP Ferg and Jay Gwuapo on a track that's titled "No Ceilings." A video for the track, in which Ferg raps, "like Wayne, I got no ceilings," was also released. Earlier this month, Wayne said that Carter VI and the third installment of No Ceilings are both on the way. "Carter VI coming soon," Wayne told ESPN's Michael Eaves while on UFC Live on ABC. "But, I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3."

BREAKING: Lil Wayne just announced on ESPN that Tha Carter 6, as well as No Ceilings 3, are coming soon



This adds on to the Collegrove 2 collab album with 2 Chainz that is already expected to drop this year pic.twitter.com/m20gJukiFx — Lil Brick 🧱 (@lilbrickmedia) August 15, 2020

You can stream No Ceilings below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms like Apple Music.