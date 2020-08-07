Aminé is back with his second full-length studio album Limbo.

Most fans were first introduced to Aminé through his fun-loving 2016 single, "Caroline." While his enthusiasm for life hasn't wained, the 26-year-old seems determined to make music that shows both his mental and musical maturity. He does this by starting off the album with a string of songs that embrace our mortality.

In a world where minorities are being killed by the state and heroes are being lost, it's fitting that Aminé opened the album with the song "Burden."

"Bury me before I'm a burden/Don't bury me until niggas is certain," Aminé raps. These themes of mortality and maturity meet head-on during a nearly 30-second interlude dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

In the tribute, one of Aminé's associates articulates how Bryant's death put life in perspective for him and people his age.

"Like he died and I feel like a lot of my innocence and being a young person died with Kobe," he said. "I felt like a piece of my childhood go with that nigga."

"Roots" featuring Charlie Wilson and JID serves as the album's standout track, but it is also the project's turning point. After begging his fans, society, and those around him to let him grow, Aminé ventures into the more carefree topics that helped build his fanbase. Yet, in doing this, he doesn't forget to remind fans that he's on a musical journey that may feature the same feelings but isn't stagnant. This is evident by the features Aminé chose to appear on his album.

Aminé has never been scared of seemingly odd pairings, linking with Rico Nasty G Herbo, Gucci Mane, and more in the past. For Limbo he decided to continue that trend by pulling on acts like Vince Staples, JID, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, Summer Walker, and others to add different dynamics to the project. This gave him the space to hop in an R&B bag, dabble in Trap, and even give his take on neo-Gangster rap with "Pressure in My Palms."

Stream Aminé's new album, Limbo, below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.