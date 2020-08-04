Aminé preludes the release of his second album, Limbo, by dropping a visual for his latest single, "Compensating," featuring Young Thug.

For this visual, Aminé shows that he can have fun anywhere by turning a tennis match—which normally features silent and serious fans—into a comedic spectacle. It becomes clear from the beginning of the video that things aren't going to go as planned because two of Aminé's friends agree that YoungBoy Never Broke Again has more bitches and money than Jesus.

Like the way Aminé volleys between styles on this record, the rapper plays tennis against himself while also taking over this luxury mansion. Although Young Thug doesn't appear in the video, it didn't stop Aminé from letting the King Slime's presence be felt. Normally, Thug's twisted melodies leave listeners entertained but confused by what was said. Aminé decided to play around with this by cleverly intertwining Thug's lyrics into the plot of the video.

"Compensating" follows Limbo's first single "Shimmy." They will both appear on Aminé's sophomore project which is set to drop on Aug. 7.

Watch the video for "Compensating" above.