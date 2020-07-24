It's a worsening and disturbing trend at the moment, but antisemitism seems to be on the rise.

Recent weeks have seen both Ice Cube and Nick Cannon come under fire for pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories and now, apparently, Wiley has joined their ranks.

Earlier today, Wiley took to Twitter to unleash a series of antisemitic and barely coherent Tweets. Among many other things he's tweeted today, he has asked "Is it anti semetic [sic] to say Jewish people have power?", he's compared Jewish people to the Ku Klux Klan, claimed that "Israel does not belong to you", described Jewish people as "slippery" and "too touchy", said that anyone calling him out for antisemitism is "using hitlers tricks [sic]", and much more.

Comparisons are being made between the grime originator's barrage of tweets and the words of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whose work has recently been espoused by Ice Cube and Nick Cannon. Other comments have drawn comparisons to the views being spread by the Black Israelite Hebrews movement, a group known to "harass Jews and has been connected to at least one violent antisemitic shooting in the United States," according to the group Campaign Against Antisemitism.

"Likening Jews to the KKK is a hideous antisemitic slur, which Wiley can add to the antisemitic tropes he has tweeted about Jewish power and Jews in business," a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said, adding that: "He joins a number of celebrities who have promoted antisemitic themes or individuals in recent weeks, some of whom have apologised and sought rehabilitation. Wiley must immediately do the same."

Wiley has disputed claims of antisemitism by tweeting that he's "not falling for that stupidness" and that he wants to debate his comments with a Jewish man on TV.

Kmt Anti Semitic I’m not falling for that stupidness — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020