English Defence League (EDL) founder, Tommy Robinson—real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—has announced that he intends on leaving the UK because he believes his family is no longer safe.

The news surfaced after a video circulated online of Robinson speaking, while in Spain, on an attempted arson attack on his wife's property several weeks ago.

Robinson claimed the attack took place following his condescending comments on the recent Black Lives Matter protests that were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

In the video, the anti-Islam activist said: "It was targeted against my wife's property. At that point, we left the country straight away and I'm looking at relocating my family, which is pretty hard to do, especially with Covid [-19]— I couldn't even get a hotel... Obviously, my wife has had enough of everything — someone gave her somewhere to stay, so we left the country, and I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but now with this 14-day quarantine, I probably won't get back out and my kids are out here."

Tommy Robinson announced that he has arranged for his children to attend new schools and that he is "in the process" of arranging a permanent location for them to live.

See the full video below.

Following his announcement online, Twitter went into a frenzy with people speaking on his relocation:

Good riddance!