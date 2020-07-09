Kehlani has shared the video for her It Was Good Until It Wasn't album cut “Bad News.”

Directed by Hyphy Williams (a.k.a. Kehlani), the black-and-white visual sees the singer don a wedding dress and veil. “Bad News” was shot in “quarantine style” like her previous videos for “F&MU,” “Everybody Business,” and “Toxic.”

Prior to the release of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in early May, Kehlani revealed that Drake helped her name the album. “We're just having, like, a life conversation, talking about the old music, talking about what we're both 'bout to do,” she told Nadeska Alexis on her Apple Music show R&B Now with Nadeska. “And then I was just talking about [my] personal life and I was just like, 'Man, yeah it was good until it wasn't' and he was like, 'Say that shit again,' and I was like 'What?' and he was like 'That's your album.' And I was like, 'You might be fuckin' right.'”

It Was Good Until It Wasn't is Kehlani’s second studio full-length and serves as the follow-up to her 2017 debut SweetSexySavage.

Watch the video for “Bad News” above.