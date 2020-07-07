T.I. has taken it upon himself to clear his name, after being accused of snitching.

On Tuesday, Tip took to Instagram Live, where he spoke to comedian Kelly "K-Dubb" Walker. During their conversation, T.I. addressed reoccurring accusations that he snitched.

"Fuck you and ya life, n*gga. If you see a snitch, n*gga, slap him when you see them. Knock his nose off," Tip said. "Next time I'm out, instead of asking for a picture, like a little hoe ass n*gga. N*gga come on knock my nose out if you think I'm a snitch, n*gga. N*gga quit smiling in my face trying to get in my motherfucking section."

These accusations have followed T.I. for years, and recently resurfaced after his CrimeStopper's video reappeared on the internet. Tip explains that he did the "drop" at the request of the court because it would help him "get from under" a potential 20-year sentence. He then broke down the basic meaning of "snitching" before claiming that he's willing to have a paperwork party to prove he's never given information to the feds.

T.I. was arrested in 2007 on gun charges, and served a year in prison. In December of last year, Blueface’s manager Wack 100 accused Tip of cooperating with authorities for a lighter sentence.

"I never gave no motherfucking information to get anybody in no motherfucking trouble no time with no police," Tip continued. "If I am working with a police, it'll be to get him to shoot you."