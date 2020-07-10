Summer Walker has just gifted us with her new EP Life on Earth featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and NO1-NOAH. This is only her first semi-full offering to fans since the release of her 2019 album Over It.

The 5-track EP—which was executive produced by her—features Summer Walker in her truest form, stringing melodies together over waxings of melancholy, bliss, and self-love that she's best known for. PARTYNEXTDOOR assists on "My Affection," where the two both reflect on the aftermath of love lost, while NO1-NOAH offers his vocal talents on both "White Tee" and "SWV."

As part of the promo for the pre-release of the EP, Summer hosted a drive-by listening party—what she called her "UFO Listening Experience"— by recreating a pink flying saucer that had crash-landed onto earth and having it play the project for fans to enjoy from their vehicles. The entire activation played on the cosmic themes used on Life on Earth.

Summer Walker is still riding the wave of her massively successful album Over It—which was inarguably one of the top 50 best albums that released last year—and has managed to continue a steady output of quality tracks and assisted features even despite her own social anxiety and challenges she's faced. Life on Earth looks to only be a taste of what fans can hopefully expect from Summer this year.

You can stream Summer Walker's latest EP Life on Earth down below.